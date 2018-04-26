× Case worker and mom of 5-year-old boy found buried in backyard sentenced in food stamp trafficking case

CLEVELAND–A Cuyahoga County judge has sentenced a local family case worker and a Cleveland mother to prison for food stamp fraud charges, a case that came to light after the mother was arrested for the murder of her child found buried in the backyard of a home last December.

Larissa Rodriguez, the mother, received a sentence of 6 years in prison.

Nancy Caraballo, a social services worker with Catholic Charities, received a sentence of 3 years.

Rodriguez and her boyfriend still face charges for the murder of 5-year-old Jordan Rodriguez.

At sentencing in the food stamp case, Judge Nancy Russo asked Caraballo why she did it, and the Judge said she couldn’t understand the motivation.

Caraballo fought back tears and repeatedly said she’s sorry. She hesitated when asked why she did it. Rodriguez didn’t speak.

She is set to go on trial with her boyfriend for the murder in July.

