Browns select OSU’s Denzel Ward with fourth overall pick

Posted 8:37 pm, April 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:51PM, April 26, 2018

Denzel Ward #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates an interception against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas– The Cleveland Browns selected Denzel Ward with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The top-rated cornerback is the first Ohio State Buckeye off the draft board.

Ward, at 5 foot 11 and 183 pounds, is a gifted track athlete and has the potential to start instantly for the Browns. He’s also a Northeast Ohio native, attending Nordonia High School in Macedonia.

Fellow Buckeyes center Billy Price and defensive end Sam Hubbard are expected to go in the second round.

