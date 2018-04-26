Browns select OSU’s Denzel Ward with fourth overall pick
ARLINGTON, Texas– The Cleveland Browns selected Denzel Ward with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The top-rated cornerback is the first Ohio State Buckeye off the draft board.
Ward, at 5 foot 11 and 183 pounds, is a gifted track athlete and has the potential to start instantly for the Browns. He’s also a Northeast Ohio native, attending Nordonia High School in Macedonia.
Fellow Buckeyes center Billy Price and defensive end Sam Hubbard are expected to go in the second round.