CLEVELAND– The Browns added two players in the opening round of the 2018 NFL Draft: Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Ohio State corner Denzel Ward.

The two rookies join a Cleveland team revamped by trades and free agency, with the additions of veterans Tyrod Taylor, Jarvis Landry and Damarious Randall.

Here’s what the players had to say about the Browns draft picks:

Welcome to the squad @bakermayfield — Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) April 27, 2018

@denzelward congrats man welcome to #cle backfield gonna be πŸ”₯ — Derrick Kindred (@ddkjr26) April 27, 2018

Salute to my Dawg on his Major Accomplishment..Let’s Go shock the lord world!!! #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/5FWeGHXB5l — Dom Alexander (@_DAlexander1) April 27, 2018

Though currently a free agent, former Dallas wide receiver Dez Bryant even chimed in on the Browns picks:

Say what you want about the browns they are making moves.. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 27, 2018

