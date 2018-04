CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five dollar ticket Tuesday is here to stay at AMC Theatres.

The national theater chain tweeted the news out on Tuesday.

$5 Ticket Tuesday is here to stay for AMC Stubs Members. Better yet, it's now available online! Get tix: https://t.co/6ydnw0BPRQ pic.twitter.com/8VFeH3HOeq — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 24, 2018

On Tuesdays, movies will cost $5 per person, and the chain will offer a $5 combo including a small soda and a small popcorn.

To qualify, customers must join AMC’s free rewards program, AMC Stubs.

