Wet Wednesday: Showers diminish by this evening

CLEVELAND-Keep your umbrellas handy today. The nuisance drizzle will be sticking around most of Wednesday.

So far, the heaviest rain has been south of I-76.

For today you can expect: Light rain and drizzle throughout the morning, overcast, cooler temps reaching 50-55 degrees.

Here's the hourly forecast into the early afternoon:

Thursday: The rain moves out. It will be mostly sunny, still cool with highs around 56 degrees.

