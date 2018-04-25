Wet Wednesday: Showers diminish by this evening

CLEVELAND-Keep your umbrellas handy today. The nuisance drizzle will be sticking around most of Wednesday.
So far, the heaviest rain has been south of I-76.
For today you can expect: Light rain and drizzle throughout the morning, overcast, cooler temps reaching 50-55 degrees.
Here's the hourly forecast into the early afternoon:
Thursday: The rain moves out. It will be mostly sunny, still cool with highs around 56 degrees.
