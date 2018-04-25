× Two Cuyahoga Falls City School District staff members investigated in separate incidents

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Two Cuyahoga Falls City School District staff members are on paid leave pending the outcome of school and police investigations.

According to Summit County court records, Rebecca Sparrow, a high school counselor was indicted Thursday, April 19, on a sexual battery charge. Bath police, who are investigating the case, tell FOX 8 she is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

The superintendent says Sparrow was placed on paid administrative leave in January. Court records state the incident occurred between February and May of 2016.

Charges have not been filed against a Roberts Middle School teacher also on paid administrative leave since last week. In an administrative letter, the superintendent says they are investigating “allegations related to a student issue.”

Further information about the teacher and ongoing investigation were not provided.