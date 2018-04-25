Texas dad turns in son for stealing officer’s gun

HOUSTON- It is a question for parents: Would you send your child to jail if it meant they learned a lifelong lesson?

A Houston father recently turned in his son, after learning the teen allegedly broke into hundreds of cars, including one that belonged to a police officer.

T. Daniels said, “He was boastful about it, saying he broke into 250 cars this week. That’s when I said enough, enough is enough. I said I’m sorry I just had to stop him. I had to stop my own son. But it was for his own safety. I love him, but he’s not what I raised. I don’t know what he’s doing.”

According to court records, Christian Daniels told his dad he broke into 250 cars.

Christian Daniels is charged with theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

