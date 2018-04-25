Streetsboro teen accused of shooting, killing brother appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAVENNA, Ohio - The attorney for a 13-year-old Streetsboro boy has entered the juvenile court equivalent of not guilty pleas to four charges related to the fatal shooting of his 11-year-old brother on Monday.

Streetsboro police were called to the family's Alden Drive home late Monday by a babysitter who said she heard a pop and went into a bedroom where she found the 11-year-old victim bleeding profusely.

The 13-year-old brother, who the court on Wednesday ordered to be identified only by his initials EDL, left the home but was found in the neighborhood by officers.

EDL is now charged as a juvenile with two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of theft.

Police believe the gun that was used to commit the crime was stolen from a grandparent's home.

In court on Wednesday, EDL stood stoically as Judge Robert Burger read the charges. His family, including his grandparents, sat behind him in the courtroom.

In entering the pleas, Defense Attorney David Sed told the court that it would be in the boy's best interest to keep him in juvenile detention.

The charges also reflect investigators' belief that the crime was premeditated.

"That's what the state is alleging that you did. You had prior calculation and design that you intended to kill another person by way of a firearm do you understand that charge ? (Yes) They have also charged you with a second count of aggravated murder and that is on the same individual and that is that no person shall purposely cause the death of another who is under 13 years of age at the time of the commission of the offense," said the judge.

By Ohio law the court will have to try EDL as a juvenile because he is 13.

Prosecutor Sean Scahill, however, notified the judge that his office intends to seek a "serious youth offender" stipulation, which means that although the defendant will have to be tried as a juvenile, he can be sentenced as an adult if he is convicted.

Scahill explained to Fox 8 news that the judge would then suspend the sentence, unless the defendant steps out of line afterwards.

In court, Judge Burger explained to the teenager that at present he faces between six months and eight years (when he becomes 21) in detention for each of the theft charges and between one and eight years (when he becomes 21) for the aggravated murder charges if he is convicted.

*Continuing coverage here**

41.157557 -81.242047