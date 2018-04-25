Steel Vengeance: Cedar Point giving an up-close look at newest, record-breaking roller coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio — We’ll finally get to see the world’s first hyper-hybrid roller coaster in action today at Cedar Point.

Media from all over the country will get a look at the brand new Steel Vengeance at a special press event. Fox 8’s own Kenny Crumpton will even give it a whirl!

It’s the tallest, fastest and longest hybrid coaster in the world, and will reach speeds of up to 74 mph.

It’s world premiere weekend will be May 5 and 6.

At more than 200 feet tall, the amusement park says the new hybrid design combines a steel running track on a massive wooden structure that provides an extremely smooth and comfortable ride while enabling the coaster’s trains to perform maneuvers previously unheard of on a wooden roller coaster.

Last fall, Cedar Point explained how the ride will work: Riders will board one of three trains and climb 205 feet above FrontierTown. Once they crest the lift hill, they’ll be staring straight down a 90-degree initial drop and a 200-foot fall to earth. Multiple airtime hills follow, including the world’s fastest airtime hill ever created on a hybrid roller coaster, and a 116-foot-tall outer-banked hill placing riders on an outward tilt while moving forward.

The massive Mean Streak wooden coaster was shut down in 2016.

Since then, it’s undergone a huge amount of work to turn it into the hybrid coaster.

