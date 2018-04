Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - His name was Maurice Reedus, Junior.

But everyone in Cleveland knew him as The Sax Man.

Reedus passed away last week. Fox8's Roosevelt Leftwich talked to his family and fans, who remember Maurice and his saxophone as much-loved fixtures on Cleveland's streets.

Services for The Sax Man will be held at The Sanctuary Baptist Church on E. 131 Street Thursday, April 26 at 10 a.m.

