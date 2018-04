Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD- Mansfield police are asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Kenneth Hall was last seen on April 5, 2018. He is 5'9" and weighs 122 pounds.

If you know any information on Kenneth's whereabouts, please contact Mansfield police at 419-755-9424,

