Live Nation announces $20 all-in ticket offer as part of National Concert Week

Live Nation just announced the kickoff to its biggest summer season. National Concert Week will take place April 30 through May 8 with an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans.

According to Live Nation, the deal will include over 1.5 million tickets to more than 2,000 shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours which include comedy, country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop, and more.

Here is how it will work: It’s $20 per ticket, per show with no additional fees while supplies last. The shows are in many different cities. Live Nation will be offering shows at Blossom Music Center, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica and more in Cleveland.

