Live Nation announces $20 all-in ticket offer as part of National Concert Week

Live Nation just announced the kickoff to its biggest summer season. National Concert Week will take place April 30 through May 8 with an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans.
According to Live Nation, the deal will include over 1.5 million tickets to more than 2,000 shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours which include comedy, country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop, and more.
**Get all of the information, here**
Here is how it will work: It’s $20 per ticket, per show with no additional fees while supplies last. The shows are in many different cities. Live Nation will be offering shows at Blossom Music Center, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica and more in Cleveland.
Stay tuned! The local shows that will be available will be released on Monday, April 30, RIGHT HERE.
311 / The Offspring
3 Doors Down / Collective Soul
5 Seconds of Summer
Alan Jackson
Arcade Fire
Avenged Sevenfold / Prophets of Rage
Backstreet Boys
Beck
Bon Jovi
Brad Paisley
Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch
Bush / Stone Temple Pilots / The Cult
Charlie Puth
Chicago / REO Speedwagon
Chris Brown
Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday
Counting Crows / LIVE
David Blaine
Dead & Company
Def Leppard / Journey
Dierks Bentley
Dwight Yoakam / Lucinda Williams / Steve Earle
Enanitos Verdes / Hombres G
Erasure
Foreigner / Whitesnake / Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
Game of Thrones
G-Eazy
Godsmack / Shinedown
Gov’t Mule / The Avett Brothers
Hall & Oates / Train
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Janet Jackson
Jason Aldean
Jeff Beck / Paul Rodgers
Joe Biden
Juanes / Mon Laferte
Keith Urban
Kesha / Macklemore
Kevin Hart
Kid Rock
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018
Kygo
Lady Antebellum / Darius Rucker
Lindsey Stirling / Evanescence
Logic
Luis Miguel
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Maroon 5
Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town
Ms. Lauryn Hill
NEEDTOBREATHE / JOHNNYSWIM
Niall Horan
ODESZA
Ozzy Osbourne
Paramore
Pentatonix
Poison / Cheap Trick
Post Malone
Rascal Flatts
Ray LaMontagne
Rise Against / AFI
Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson
Rod Stewart / Cyndi Lauper
Shakira
Shania Twain
Steely Dan / The Doobie Brothers
Styx / Joan Jett and the Heartbreakers
The Smashing Pumpkins
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Vans Warped Tour
Weezer / Pixies
Zac Brown Band