I TEAM: Exclusive video shows heroic rescue efforts

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video showing how Cleveland Police and Cleveland Firefighters jumped into action together for a water rescue.

A teen girl survived. A 10-year-old boy died. And police body camera video takes you through the rescue efforts through the eyes of the emergency crews.

The incident happened earlier this month at Mill Creek Falls.

As police officers and firefighters arrived, the video reveals how just getting to the scene was a struggle. The rescue crews had to go down a steep hillside. Some even slid down on their backsides because trying to walk down was so treacherous.

Down at the water, crews found a teen girl dangling from a branch. She survived with no serious injuries. But, no sign of the little boy. Firefighters immediately jumped into the icy water wondering if that child had gone under. The firefighters held onto a rope as they searched.

Video shows two minutes later a firefighter found the boy under the water. You can hear, “They got him. Go, go, go.”

The body is pulled to some rocks and rescuers try to revive him. They said, “C’mon kid.” And, “Keep pumping. Keep pumping.” And, “C’mon buddy. C’mon.”

They found some hope. Rescuers got back a pulse. But at the hospital, the little boy died.

The police and firefighters rushed down there without a second thought. And remember, they have families, too. So after something like this the fire department makes counselors available for firefighters. And police have what`s called a critical incident stress debriefing.

At one point, before the child was pulled from the water, an officer can be heard saying, “Hey, the fire chief wants you guys out of the water.” Yet, no one left the water before the boy was found.

The video shows no giving up even when the odds of success are slim.

