Fox 8 at the NFL draft: Browns fans eternally hopeful

ARLINGTON, TX--All is quiet outside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but the nerves of Browns fans are already echoing across the country.

“I’m excited as I am every year but then I don’t think we are going to be let down this season like we normally have been,” said Sheldon Little of Cleveland.

The Browns are getting ready for their annual Super Bowl party, the NFL Draft. The team holds the first and fourth pick in Thursday's first round.

“I think Dorsey is going to do a really good job with picking, I think he’s holding his cards close to his chest which is what I like to see and he’ll make some good choices, I hope," said Lucia Srail of North Olmsted.

The Browns are expected to take a quarterback with the first overall pick, but which quarterback remains a mystery.

“I like Josh Allen because I think he is the typical size, big arm, something we need in the cold weather and I think he’ll do better with better talent around him," said Herb Morris of Cleveland.

Not everyone is down with the idea of drafting a quarterback with the first overall pick, even if the team hasn't found that franchise quarterback in over a two decades.

“I would like to see him take Saquon Barkley number one," said Shawn Pearson of Macedonia. "I think he is the best player available in the draft and personally I think that’s how you build a team.”

No matter who Cleveland drafts number one overall, Browns fans are confident General Manager John Dorsey will finally get it right.

"He's got a good track record and you can't really go wrong and I actually think the whole group of them are finally getting it right," said Allan Whitlatch Vice President of the Dallas Area Browns Backers.

This is the first time in the history of the NFL Draft that it will be held at an NFL Stadium and what bigger stage for the Browns to finally turn it around on.