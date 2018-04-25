Former President George H.W. Bush moved out of intensive care

HOUSTON– The Office of George H.W. Bush released a statement Wednesday concerning the latest on the health of the former president.

Bush has been moved from ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room, and is expected to continue recovery there for several more days.

He is said to be alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends. Doctors are very pleased with his progress.

President Bush was admitted to the hospital Sunday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. That was just one day after his wife’s funeral.

The former president thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes. He also joked that “as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital.”

Herewith an update on the health of former President @GeorgeHWBush: pic.twitter.com/vfhKBv8EFD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 25, 2018

