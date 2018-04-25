Former Cleveland Councilman Joe Cimperman indicted on 26 counts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Former Cleveland Councilman Joe Cimperman has been indicted on ethics violations.

The councilman was indicted on 26 charges of "unlawful interest in a public contract."

The charges were filed in Cuyahoga County court. The Cuyahoga County prosecutor brought in a special prosecutor to handle the case.

He was indicted by information, which is the case when the person being investigated is cooperating with investigators.

Cimperman sent this statement to the Fox 8 ITEAM:

I am not contesting these charges as part of an agreement we have reached with the state of Ohio. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I apologize to anyone who may have been impacted by this. I look forward to having this investigation and legal process complete. Given that this is still an open case I cannot say anything more at this time.