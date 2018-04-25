× Fleetwood Mac coming to Cleveland: Check out tour dates

CLEVELAND– Grammy award-winning band Fleetwood Mac is set to start a 50+ city tour this October and that includes a stop in Cleveland.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature the newly-announced line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

The band will perform at Quicken Loans Arena on October 26. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at THEQARENA.COM and LIVENATION.COM

“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound,” said Mick Fleetwood.

“We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs,” said the group collectively. “Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”

FLEETWOOD MAC 2018-19 TOUR DATES

*All dates, venues and cities below subject to change.

October 3, 2018 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

October 6, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center

October 10, 2018 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center (on sale May 11)

October 12, 2018 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 14, 2018 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

October 16, 2018 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

October 18, 2018 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

October 20, 2018 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

October 22, 2018 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

October 26, 2018 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

October 28, 2018 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

October 30, 2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

November 1, 2018 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

November 3, 2018 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

November 5, 2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

November 7, 2018 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

November 10, 2018 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

November 12, 2018 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

November 14, 2018 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

November 17, 2018 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

November 19, 2018 Portland, OR Moda Center

November 21, 2018 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

November 23, 2018 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

November 25, 2018 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

November 28, 2018 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 30, 2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

December 3, 2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

December 6, 2018 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

December 8, 2018 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

December 11, 2018 Inglewood, CA The Forum

December 13, 2018 Inglewood, CA The Forum

February 5, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center

February 7, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

February 9, 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

February 13, 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC

February 16, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

February 18, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

February 20, 2019 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

February 22, 2019 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

February 24, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

February 27, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

March 3, 2019 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

March 5, 2019 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

March 9, 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

March 11, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden (on sale May 5)

March 13, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center (on sale May 5)

March 15, 2019 Hartford, CT XL CENTER

March 20, 2019 Albany, NY Times Union Center

March 24, 2019 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

March 26, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

March 31, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden

April 5, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center