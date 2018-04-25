Fleetwood Mac coming to Cleveland: Check out tour dates
CLEVELAND– Grammy award-winning band Fleetwood Mac is set to start a 50+ city tour this October and that includes a stop in Cleveland.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature the newly-announced line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.
The band will perform at Quicken Loans Arena on October 26. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at THEQARENA.COM and LIVENATION.COM
“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound,” said Mick Fleetwood.
“We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs,” said the group collectively. “Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”
FLEETWOOD MAC 2018-19 TOUR DATES
*All dates, venues and cities below subject to change.
October 3, 2018 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
October 6, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center
October 10, 2018 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center (on sale May 11)
October 12, 2018 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
October 14, 2018 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
October 16, 2018 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
October 18, 2018 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
October 20, 2018 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
October 22, 2018 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
October 26, 2018 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
October 28, 2018 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
October 30, 2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
November 1, 2018 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
November 3, 2018 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
November 5, 2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
November 7, 2018 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
November 10, 2018 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
November 12, 2018 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
November 14, 2018 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
November 17, 2018 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
November 19, 2018 Portland, OR Moda Center
November 21, 2018 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
November 23, 2018 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
November 25, 2018 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
November 28, 2018 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
November 30, 2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
December 3, 2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
December 6, 2018 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
December 8, 2018 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
December 11, 2018 Inglewood, CA The Forum
December 13, 2018 Inglewood, CA The Forum
February 5, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center
February 7, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
February 9, 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
February 13, 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC
February 16, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
February 18, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
February 20, 2019 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
February 22, 2019 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
February 24, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
February 27, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
March 3, 2019 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
March 5, 2019 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
March 9, 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
March 11, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden (on sale May 5)
March 13, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center (on sale May 5)
March 15, 2019 Hartford, CT XL CENTER
March 20, 2019 Albany, NY Times Union Center
March 24, 2019 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
March 26, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
March 31, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden
April 5, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center