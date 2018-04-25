Families getting free suite for Cavs Game 5 have amazing stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- As the Cavs take on the Pacers in Game 5 Wednesday night there will be a special group of people in one of the private suites. Tim Bratz, owner of CLE Turnkey Real Estate in Lakewood, gave his suite away to five families after asking for nominations from the community for people to serve others and have overcome adversity.

After the initial story ran on FOX 8 Bratz had more than 400 nominations. He selected five people and gave them each four tickets to the big game.

Here’s a bit about each person:

Stacey Rocco and her husband John’s daughter, Julia, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when she was an infant. Julia beat cancer and now the family runs a non-profit that gives money to families with cancer and donates to cancer research. In the last six years the family has raised more than $200,000 to help families battling cancer with everyday costs and much more to research.

Brooke Comerford is a fifth grade teacher who was diagnosed with breast cancer. She beat cancer while at the same time getting her master’s degree in Educational Leadership, being a mom and rarely taking a day off work. Brooke was known by all for her positive attitude during a tough time.

Makenna, 19, is a Cleveland State honors student and set to graduate college at just 20 years old. Makenna lost her sister to an accidental overdose. Her sister’s organ donation saved the life of four people and now Makenna is dedicated to raising awareness for organ donation.

Caelie, 16, is a student at Perry High School. Caelie was her little brother’s biggest cheerleader when he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. Caelie has now started her own fundraisers and gotten her volleyball team in on volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House.

Mitchell and Mindy Rivas lost one of their twin daughters, Maryssa, after she had a long fight against her congenital heart problem in 2015. The family had so much help from others with food and support when they were getting treated in Cincinnati that they decided to start a foundation that would do the same in Cleveland. They now run Maryssa’s Mission, which provides, food, comfort and lodging to families who are in the hospital with sick kids.

Mitchell and Mindy decided to gift their four tickets to the suite to one of the families they are currently serving.

Three-year-old Gabe recently had his eye removed because of cancer. Gabe, his parents and his brother will be having the time of their life in the suite at the Cavs game.

Bratz told FOX 8 he is so glad his ability to give the suite away has inspired other people to pay it forward as well.

Read more, here.