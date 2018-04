Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- There are some important steps you need to take to prepare your garden for planting. Fox 8's Scott Sabol watched the Petitti Garden Center crew in action at the Fox 8 garden and learned from AJ Petitti what you need to do the soil before you plant. Cold crops are also ready to go in the garden and AJ explains which plants are best to plant in late April.

