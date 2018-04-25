× David’s Mexican Chile Corn

Mexican Chile Corn

6 ears of fresh corn

2 tbs unsalted butter

1 tbs olive oil

1 tbs chile ancho powder

½ tsp chile arbol powder

½ tsp kosher salt

1/3 c. Fresh chopped cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

7 or 8 oz. Queso fresco (Mexican crumbling cheese)

A few lime slices for garnish

Cut kernels from cobs. Using the back of your knife, scrape cob to release remaining juice.

Melt butter with oil in a large skillet or frying pan over medium high heat.

When the butter stops foaming, add the corn and additional juices.

Mix in both chile powders and the salt. Cook about 10 minutes. The corn should start to caramelize and get a few dark edges.

Remove from heat, fold in the cilantro and lime juice, and place in a serving dish.

Top with lime slices and crumbled cheese. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Enjoy!