Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE COUNTY- For more than 20 years, hospice patients in Lake County have gotten help from a special group.

Every month, volunteers come together to knit comfort items for patients of the Hospice of the Western Reserve.

The group of 20 can make more than 100 items in one sitting.

In their 22 years of existence, the comfort elves have created more than 70 thousand handmade items for patients and their families.