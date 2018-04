× Cleveland police: Two shot under bridge on E72nd

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police were called out for a double shooting Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of I90 East and E72nd, under the bridge that crosses that area.

A 21-year-old male was shot in the stomach.

A 35-year-old male was shot in the buttocks.

In an email, police said that no further information was available. Fox 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as details become available.