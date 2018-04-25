Cavs look to take the lead for Game 5 against the Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 20: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks to the basket against Lance Stephenson #1 of the Indiana Pacers in the first half of game three of the NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 20: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks to the basket against Lance Stephenson #1 of the Indiana Pacers in the first half of game three of the NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND-The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Indiana Pacers tonight at Quicken Loans Arena for Game 5 of their playoff series.
The Cavs are hoping to take the lead after Sunday’s Game 4 win in Indianapolis. Both teams are currently tied at 2 wins each.
Meanwhile, Cavs point guard George Hill is questionable for tonight’s crucial game because of back spasms.
Hill has been dealing with back problems since the series opener, when he was flattened by an illegal screen by Pacers forward Trevor Booker.
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says Hill was limited to shooting drills during Tuesday’s practice and will start if he can play.
Tip-off tonight is at 7 p.m.
41.496480
-81.688213