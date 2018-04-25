× Cavaliers looks to take lead over Pacers

CLEVELAND– Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs is Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena. The series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers is tied at 2.

LeBron James has carried the Cavs during this round. He’s scored 130 points over four games, putting up 46 in the Game 2 win.

He got help in Game 4. Kyle Korver’s 3-pointers were crucial in the narrow, 104-100 victory. J.R. Smith and Jordan Clarkson also put up double-digit numbers.

Game 6 is Friday in Indianapolis. The time has not been announced. Game 7, if necessary, is set for Sunday in Cleveland.

