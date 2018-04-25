Brazen Tremont armed robbery caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TREMONT- Police are searching for two gunmen who robbed a Tremont resident as he arrived home from work early Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened around 12:10 a.m. in the intersection of West 10th Street and Thurman Avenue.

Surveillance video from nearby Fat Cats restaurant showed two suspects in black hoodies with bandannas over their faces pointing guns at the 30 year-old victim as he walked from his car toward his apartment building, according to police.

A police report states the suspects had a semiautomatic 9mm handgun and a small semi-automatic rifle, and they commanded the victim to “get on the floor.”

When he did not obey, each suspect fired one gunshot, but the victim was not hurt, the report states.

The suspects ran away with the victim’s cell phone, car key and wallet with cash, and escaped in a vehicle.

The restaurant surveillance video showed the vehicle – possibly a 2002 to 2004 Nissan -- circling the block several times before the robbery.