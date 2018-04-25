× Authorities: Man arrested after bringing crack cocaine to police department

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A man was arrested after police say he brought crack cocaine to the police department.

According to a post on the Perkins Township Police Department Facebook page, Montels Holland, 26, of Cleveland, responded to the department to have a friend get a car that he had been driving earlier in the week while he had a suspended license.

While Holland was waiting in the parking lot, officers went to go talk to him and said he was seen hiding something in his vehicle. During a probable cause search, police say officers found crack cocaine and marijuana, along with another unknown substance; police say they were all packaged for sale.

Holland was found to be on parole out of Cleveland was taken to the Erie County Jail.

The unknown substance was sent to the lab for testing.