× Amber Alert issued for three children from Athens, reported to be in Cleveland area

ATHENS, Ohio – The state of Ohio has issued an Amber Alert for three children from the Athens area. They were taken by their father, who has a history of violence, following a domestic dispute. They were last reported to be traveling through the Cleveland area.

The children are Henry Perin, 6 months old. He is a white male, has blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs 15 pounds. He was wearing a zippered onesie with a hood.

Olive Perin, 2, is a white female. She has brown hair and brown eyes, is 2 feet tall and weighs 24 pounds.

The third child missing is Lilly Dudas, 4. She is a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 3’6″ tall and weighs 44 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue top, purple skirt and blue pants.

The suspect with the children is Neil Perin, 34. He is a white male, 6’1″ and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Because of his history of violence, he should be approached with great caution.

They were last seen in a grey, 2012 Dodge Journey with Ohio license plate number GJG8892.

The children went missing from their home on East State Street in Athens.

Call or dial 911 if you see the children, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.