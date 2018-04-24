× Upper Sandusky Police Department mourns loss of K-9

UPPER SANDUSKY- The Upper Sandusky Police Department is mourning the loss of their beloved K-9, Hunter.

Hunter passed away Tuesday morning after a long battle with cancer.

The Department posted a tribute to Hunter on their Facebook page and asked everyone to keep Hunter’s handler, “Officer Silcox and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Hunter retired from the department last June. He was recognized for being an outstanding narcotics detection dog and friendly face in the community.

In their post, the department said, “His easy going disposition afforded many people throughout our community the opportunity to interact with him on a personal level and come to know that he was much more than a working K9. Hunter will be greatly missed by the staff of the police department but will be fondly remembered as a loyal friend and co worker.”