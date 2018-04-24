Streetsboro police identify brothers involved in ‘premeditated’ shooting that killed 11-year-old

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Police have identified the brothers involved a shooting that killed an 11-year-old in Streetsboro Monday night.

Caleb Lishing, 11, died after he was allegedly shot in the back by his brother, Elijah Lishing, 13, in what police say appears to be a “premeditated act.”

Elijah faces charges of aggravated murder, and police say he could face further charges.

Police were called to a house on Arden Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday for a report that a juvenile had been shot. The boy was rushed to UH Ravenna where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the 13-year-old used a handgun he stole from his grandfather’s home. The gun was initially secured at the grandfather’s home, Wain said.

Continuing coverage here.