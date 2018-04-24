× Streetsboro City Schools brings in grief counselors after 11-year-old shot and killed

STREETSBORO, Ohio– The Streetsboro Local School District will have counselors available after an 11-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Monday night.

Caled Lishing died after he was shot in the back by his brother, 13-year-old Elijah Lishing, at this house on Alden Drive in Streetsboro, according to police. Investigators said the shooting was a “premeditated act.”

“The Streetsboro School community is shocked and saddened over the death of Caleb Lishing. Caleb was a well-liked student by his peers and teachers and loved coming to school each day. He was gentle soul who loved to read and talk to the adults around him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they work through this tragic situation,” Streetsboro Local Schools said in a news release on Tuesday.

The district brought in 20 grief counselors from facilities like Coleman Center, Towne Hall and Children’s Advantage. They will be available Tuesday night at Henry Defer Intermediate School from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will also have informational packets for parents on how to talk to their children about the loss and how to recognize warning signs in children.

The 13-year-old is charged with aggravated murder and could face additional charges. Police said the gun was stolen from his grandpa’s house.

