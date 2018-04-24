Streetsboro City Schools: 11-year-old shot and killed by brother was fifth grader

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Streetsboro City Schools released a short statement regarding a fifth-grader who was killed by his brother Monday night.
The 11-year-old was shot by his 13-year-old brother in “what appears to be a premeditated act,” said police.
The 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder, police said. He was being held at the Portage County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police were called to a house on Arden Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday for a report that a juvenile had been shot. The boy was rushed to UH Ravenna where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said the 13-year-old used a handgun he stole from his grandfather’s home.
Police said the names of the boys were not being released at this time