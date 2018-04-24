× Proceeds from ‘Sax Man’ screening to pay for street musician’s funeral

CLEVELAND– A special screening of the documentary “Sax Man” will help pay for the funeral of the well-known street musician.

Maurice Reedus, Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 17. He was 65 years old. For more than two decades, Reedus could be found in downtown Cleveland, playing his saxophone to Cavs and Indians fans, and concert-goers.

Tower City Cinemas will hold a memorial screening of “Sax Man,” which debuted at the Cleveland International Film Festival in 2014, on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds will go towards his final expenses. Tickets are $10.

“The Sax Man has been the soundtrack to Cleveland for over 20 years. He was a cultural icon and a treasure to the city,” said Todd Bemak, executive producer of “Sax Man,” in a news release on Monday. “With every note, he touched our lives by bringing joy to our faces and warm memories to our hearts.”

Reedus did not have insurance so his family set up a GoFundMe account to cover the cost of his burial. (Click here to donate)

The viewing for Reedus is Wednesday at Lucas Funeral Home in Garfield Heights from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The wake is Thursday at Sanctuary Baptist Church in Cleveland from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the funeral to follow.

