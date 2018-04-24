Police: 13-year-old boy kills 11-year-old brother in ‘premeditated act’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREETSBORO, Ohio -- Streetsboro police released new information Tuesday morning on the shooting death of a Streetsboro boy.

In a news release, police said an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed by his 13-year-old brother in "what appears to be a premeditated act."

The 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder, police said. He was being held at the Portage County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police were called to a house on Arden Dr. around 9:30 p.m. Monday for a report that a juvenile had been shot. The boy was rushed to UH Ravenna where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the 13-year-old used a handgun he stole from his grandfather's home.

Police said the names of the boys were not being released at this time.