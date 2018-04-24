Paying it forward: Local businessman makes selection for Cavs’ suite giveaway

CLEVELAND-A Lakewood businessman and father is paying-it-forward as the Cavs try to take the lead in the series Wednesday.
He is giving away his private suite for game 5.
Tim Bratz, the owner of Cleveland Turnkey Real Estate, took his family, friends and coworkers to games 1 and 2.
Bratz then decided someone who has served their community and overcome adversity should also get a top-notch experience.
After receiving more than 400 messages, he has selected five families.
They will each get four tickets to Wednesday's game.
