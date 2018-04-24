Oh really, Chicago Cubs? We’ve got an answer for you

CLEVELAND – The 12-8 Cleveland Indians are getting ready to take on the 10-9 Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field Tuesday evening.

The last time the teams met in Cleveland was for Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

You know, THAT Game 7.

Game time Tuesday is 6:10 pm.

But the Cubs just couldn’t wait to express their excitement about being back in town, and tweeted out this earlier in the day:

Hello, Cleveland. It’s fantastic to see you. pic.twitter.com/TPUWQNVjTc — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 24, 2018

Oh really?

We have just one thing to say to our worthy opponents: Yeah, you would be excited about the possibility for a rain delay.

Go Tribe.