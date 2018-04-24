Oh really, Chicago Cubs? We’ve got an answer for you

CLEVELAND – The 12-8 Cleveland Indians are getting ready to take on the 10-9 Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field Tuesday evening.
The last time the teams met in Cleveland was for Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.
You know, THAT Game 7.
Game time Tuesday is 6:10 pm.
But the Cubs just couldn’t wait to express their excitement about being back in town, and tweeted out this earlier in the day:
Oh really?
We have just one thing to say to our worthy opponents: Yeah, you would be excited about the possibility for a rain delay.
