× Mother, boyfriend appear in court after overdose death of 2-year-old boy

CLEVELAND– A couple charged in the overdose death of a 2-year-old Cleveland boy appeared in court on Tuesday.

John Hines, Jr., 33, took illegal drugs to the house of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Tessa Gadd, on March 3, according to court documents. That’s when Gadd’s young son, Lorenzo Ealom, Jr., consumed Suboxone, which is a medication prescribed to heroin addicts to help with their addiction.

They did not take the boy for treatment. Instead, Lorenzo was dropped off at day care and was later taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The toddler had a high dosage of cough medicine and Benadryl in his system, along with indications of prior cocaine ingestion.

Gadd and Hines were charged with involuntary manslaughter. The case was bound over to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Court documents said they are both being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail. Bond was set at $800,000 for Gadd and $100,000 for Hines.