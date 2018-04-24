Mom warns about ‘freak accident’ in pool that left daughter hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARASOTA, Florida -- A Florida woman is sharing her daughter's story in the hopes it will save the life of another child.

Lacey Grace's 4-year-old daughter, Elianna, was hospitalized in Sarasota for four days.

In a Facebook post, Lacey explained what happened:

Elianna was playing in the pool with a “pool noodle” on Saturday, and as many many children do every day, she was blowing in one end and blowing water out the other. By 100% freak accident, Elianna put her mouth to blow out at the same time someone blew in the other end, causing the water to shoot directly down her throat. She threw up immediately but didn’t really have any other notable things happen. 30 minutes after the “accident” she was totally fine - normal, playing, eating, etc. The next day, even, she was fine. Come Monday she developed a fever. Kids get fevers, this is normal. I didn’t think much. Tuesday she slept most of the day but still overall looked fine. Sent her to school Wednesday and got a call in the afternoon that her fever was back.

When Lacey took Elianna to the Urgent Care, the doctor told her to get to the nearest emergency room right away.

"Her heart rate was crazy high, her oxygen was low, and her skin was turning purple which suggested chemical infection," Lacey wrote. "Went to the nearest ER where they did a chest X-ray and showed inflammation and infection caused from pool chemicals."

Lacey said her daughter was diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia. She said Elianna is on oxygen and relying on it to breathe.

"If your child inhales a bunch of water, and something seems off AT ALL, I encourage you to immediately get help," she wrote on Facebook. "I wonder if I would have taken her Monday, would she be better off? And I wonder if I waited longer what would have happened. It's so scary."

An updated Facebook post showed the little girl in her hospital bed smiling and giving a thumbs up. She is now recovering at home and expected to be fine.

Lacey's post has been shared more than 72,000 times.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with medical expenses.