Missing: Nathan Cain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- FOX 8 is sharing missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Nathan Cain, 14, was last seen March 2 in Canton. He was wearing white Nike Jordan shoes and a Tommy Hilfiger hoodie.

He is 5'4" tall and weighs 90 pounds.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 330-649-5800.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**