Mansfield police investigate possible attempted abduction

MANSFIELD, Ohio– The Mansfield Division of Police is investigation a possible attempted abduction.
It happened on Millsboro Road near Muth Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the 10-year-old victim was walking from the bus stop when a man pulled up next to her. The driver asked if the girl need a ride home, police said. She ran home and police were called.
The suspect was driving a gray, SUV-type vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Rob Skropits at 419-755-9755.
40.747468 -82.545105