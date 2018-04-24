Mansfield police investigate possible attempted abduction

MANSFIELD, Ohio– The Mansfield Division of Police is investigation a possible attempted abduction.

It happened on Millsboro Road near Muth Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the 10-year-old victim was walking from the bus stop when a man pulled up next to her. The driver asked if the girl need a ride home, police said. She ran home and police were called.

The suspect was driving a gray, SUV-type vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Rob Skropits at 419-755-9755.