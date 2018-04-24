Get yours today! Tickets on sale for the InCuya Music Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Tickets are now on sale for the InCuya Music Festival taking place this summer in Cleveland.

The headliners for the music fest include Grammy-nominated R&B singer SZA, folk rock band The Avett Brothers, alt rockers AWOLNATION and English rock band New Order.

According to the promoter, the festival will “celebrate the origins, diversity, and evolution of rock with a music and cultural festival.”

The two-day festival is set for Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 on the malls in downtown Cleveland. Admission for the weekend starts at $95.

Also performing: The Revivalists, Cake, K. Flay, Earl Sweatshirt, Yuna, Daniel Caesar, J. Roddy Walston and The Business, Booker T. Jones, Bahamas, Tank and the Bangas, They., Tropidelic, Arkells, Ezri, Kitten, The Jack Fords, Dreamers, Seafair, The Blue Stones and The Modern Electric.