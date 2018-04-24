Fox Recipe Box: Chicken Roulade

CLEVELAND, Oh — This is a recipe that will impress everyone at the dinner table! Chef Sherry Schie, owner of Shy Cellars in Strasburg, Ohio, showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy it is to make stuffed chicken breasts.

Click here to learn more about Sherry’s restaurant Shy Cellars.

Chicken Roulade

4 chicken breast, trimmed and pounded thin into cutlets

1 cup spinach, fresh or frozen, drained and chopped

1/4 C finely chopped onion

1 clove garlic, crushed or grated

1/3 tsp red pepper flakes

1/2 C Goat Cheese

2 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

3 tbsp. fire roasted or sundried tomatoes, chopped

3 tbsp. dried cranberries, chopped

2-4 tsp olive oil

1/2 C chicken broth or dry white wine

Method:

Saute spinach, if using fresh, drain and chop. If using frozen, thaw and drain well, chop.

Meanwhile, add onion, garlic, red pepper flakes, 1 teaspoon of the oil in hot skillet and stir until softened, about 3 minutes.

In small bowl, stir together onion mixture, cheeses, tomatoes, cranberries, and spinach.

Spread cheese and spinach mixture over chicken breast. Roll up chicken, ending with narrow tip, and secure with wooden picks.

Add remaining oil to skillet ( if you need more, simply add an extra small amount).

Add chicken and cook over medium heat, turning, until golden brown on all sides, about 10 minutes.

Add broth, cover, and cook over low heat, about 7 minutes.

Uncover and transfer roulades to serving platter. Cover with foil to keep warm.

Boil juices in skillet until reduced to a glaze, about 5 minutes.

Diagonally slice roulades into inch thick pieces, drizzle with pan juices, and serve.

Serves 4