Favorable ruling: Barberton senior wins contest to have Judge Judy speak at graduation

BARBERTON, Ohio - For anyone who watches "Judge Judy" on Fox 8, you'll know that the judge has a sharp mind and an even sharper wit. One Barberton High School senior caught her attention recently, and now she's speaking at the school's graduation.

Barberton's Nicholas Ratay is a long-time Judge Judy fan. Each year, she sponsors an essay contest for high school seniors. The prize? She'll speak at their graduation ceremony.

Nicholas' essay on the history of Barberton won the contest, which will bring the Judge to graduation at EJ Thomas Hall on May 25.

Fox 8's Jack Shea has the story, above.