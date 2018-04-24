Edgewater LIVE, Euclid Beach LIVE returning soon — full schedule here…

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s almost time to “rock the lakefront!”

The Cleveland Metroparks’ popular and free Edgewater LIVE and Euclid Beach LIVE events will return for the fifth year beginning May 31 and June 1, respectively.

According to a press release, Edgewater LIVE will kick off at 4:30 p.m. May 31 on the Centennial Plaza at Edgewater Beach House with performers from the Tri-C Creative Arts Program. Then from 6 to 9 p.m., Yachtly Crue will perform. There will be more than one dozen local food trucks, happy hour and more.

New this year is an Edgewater Nature Shop, where visitors can rent paddleboards, umbrellas and chairs and buy towels, sunscreen and Cleveland Metroparks branded merchandise.

The line-up includes:

-May 31 – Yachtly Crue | Yacht Rock, ’70s & ’80s

-June 7 – Old Skool | ’90s Hip Hop

-June 14 – Radio Tokyo | Modern Pop

-June 21 – Front Porch Lights | Indie Rock

-June 28 – Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band | Pop Rock

-July 12 – Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band | Reggae

-July 19 – Disco Inferno | ’70s

-July 26 – John King | Country

-August 2 – The Hot City Symphony | Classic Rock

Euclid Beach LIVE kicks off June 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Euclid Beach Park. The line-up includes:

-June 1 – Faith & Whiskey | Classic Rock/Country

-June 8 – Spirit Plus Band | R&B

-June 15 – Ovation Band | Dance/Disco/Motown

-June 22 – Sending up Songs of Praise | Gospel

-June 29 – Kinsman Dazz Band | R&B

-July 6 – Forecast | Jazz

-July 13 – Aretifex | Motown/R&B

-July 20 – Angel P and the Creative Players | Jazz/Neo-Soul

-July 27 – Celebration Band | Doo-Wop/Oldies

-August 3 – Jah Messengers Reggae Band |

For more information on Euclid Beach LIVE, click here.

For more information on Edgewater LIVE, click here.