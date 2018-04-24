East 4th St. area owners worry about Q summer closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Renovations to Quicken Loans arena have some downtown business owners wondering if sales will go down after the Cavs’ season ends. The arena will be closed for two consecutive summers, which could mean fewer people downtown.

East 4th Street is a popular downtown entertainment destination in Cleveland, especially when there are Cavaliers games or other events at The Q.

"Typically there are 15 to 17 events a Summer and for two summers, it will be closed due to renovation work that they're doing at the Q," said Nick Kostis, owner of Pickwick and Frolic on East 4th Street.

The Q will be undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation, which means it will not be available for concerts or Cleveland Gladiator games.

The Cavs will continue to play, but during the off-season, business owners like Nick Kostis, owner of Pickwick and Frolic worry that they'll have to find other ways to drum up activity.

"Downtown generally will notice some decline in event traffic and because we are so event-driven as a marketplace, we do depend upon and look forward to events that bring people to visit downtown," said Kostis.

Kostis says business owners on East 4th have been planning fun events for customers, but now they feel it's important to have activities starting mid-summer.

"It was something we always discussed, but this was just the opportunity for us to kind of own our destiny and do some things that make it a community experience and an activity center," he said.

That includes musical entertainment on Thursdays and family-friendly entertainment on Saturdays.

"We are planning some summer programming that will just invite people to come down and still enjoy the city and the atmosphere on East 4th Street, which of course in the summer time they will be outdoor activities," said Kostis.

The Q Transformation Project is expected to be completed in September 2019.

More stories on Quicken Loans Arena here