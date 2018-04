CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday night.

It happened near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Torbenson Drive.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the chest. He died at the scene.

Further details, including the man’s name or the motive for the shooting, have not yet been released.

No one has been arrested.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.