Body found in Bucyrus landfill

BUCYRUS, Ohio – A body has been found in a Bucyrus landfill.

On Tuesday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s office contacted Rumpke Waste & Recycling, the company that owns the landfill, and requested to search the property.

After what Rumpke calls “an extensive search,” a body was found there at around 4:45 p.m.

Other agencies assisted in the search. They include the Morrow County Sheriff’s office, the Mount Gilead and Galion Police Departments and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The Crawford County Coroner has not yet positively identified the body.