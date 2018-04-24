13 truckers shown teaming up to save man from jumping off Detroit overpass

DETROIT, Mich. — More than a dozen truckers pulled together to help a man in crisis earlier this week in Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, a man was “struggling with the decision to take his own life” on an overpass on the I-696 freeway.

Photos of at least 13 truckers are now on social media, showing the drivers lined up under the bridge. Under a post about the chain on the Facebook Page Twisted Truckers, user Chris Harris said he was involved in the rescue.

He said state police flagged six or seven truckers through and stopped them under the bridge. Then, they did the same on the opposite side of the highway.

He said when the man was talked off the ledge, the police went to each truck, shook the drivers’ hands and thanked them for helping.

This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018

In a tweet, Michigan State Police said “The photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public.”