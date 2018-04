× Streetsboro police on scene at shooting on Alden Drive

STREETSBORO, Ohio – Streetsboro police have confirmed that they are investigating a shooting in that city.

Police sources have told the Fox 8 ITEAM that a child in a home on Alden Drive was shot and taken to a hospital. They also say that this did not appear to be a random shooting.

Local and state officials are investigating.

This is a developing story. Fox 8 and Fox8.com will have more as details become available.