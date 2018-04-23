× Sandusky council approves ban on tobacco in city parks

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Sandusky’s city commission has voted to ban smoking, smokeless tobacco and vaping in all city parks.

The ban passed by a 5-2 vote Monday evening.

The ban includes the piers, plazas, bike paths, city golf courses and marinas. Anyone caught smoking will be subject to a misdemeanor charge.

The ban goes into effect on May 23rd.

A current city ordinance, passed in 2016, bans smoking within 25 feet of playground areas in city parks.

“The only thing we really heard was that we didn’t go far enough, and a lot of our community would support us banning smoking in all the parks,” said Commissioner Nikki Lloyd, who proposed the ordinance, told Fox 8 earlier this month. “Some think we are taking away certain rights, but I would say this legislation has nothing to do with taking away rights. It’s about protecting the health and safety of our community.”