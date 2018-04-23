× Part of Muni Lot closed for three days for Browns’ NFL Draft party

CLEVELAND– Cleveland’s Municipal West Lot will be closed to daily users and key card holders from Tuesday to Friday because of the Browns’ NFL Draft party.

Card holders can park at the Municipal East Lot, which is located off of Route 2 at the 195A exit or South Marginal Road. They must present their key card to the parking attendant. For daily users, the east lot is $4 and $5 on Thursday, starting at 11 a.m.

The draft party is Thursday. Parking spaces in the Muni Lot will be available at 4 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free, but tickets are required. (You can get them here)

Live coverage of Round 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft begins on FOX 8 at 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. You can also watch Rounds 2 and 3 on FOX 8 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

Here’s a breakdown of the Browns selections:

Round 1: No. 1 and No. 4

Round 2: No 33, No. 35 and No. 64.

Round 4: No. 114

Round 5: No. 150

Round 6: No. 175 and No. 188

41.509700 -81.688344